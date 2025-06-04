Circle IPO To Likely Price Above $7.2 Billion Valuation: Bloomberg

## Circle IPO Expected to Exceed $7.2 Billion Valuation, Says Bloomberg

### Introduction

The anticipated Circle IPO has garnered significant attention among investors in the traditional finance sector. Reports indicate that the public offering is oversubscribed by a staggering 25 times, signaling strong investor interest. It is speculated that the IPO may surpass the initial valuation of $7.2 billion for the USDC issuer, Circle.

### Circle IPO Oversubscribed in TradFi Space

The Circle IPO is generating substantial buzz within the traditional finance (TradFi) community, with reports suggesting that investor demand far exceeds the available shares. This high level of interest has sparked speculation that the IPO may be priced above the initially projected range.

### Potential Valuation to Surpass $7.2 Billion

According to sources, there is a strong possibility that the Circle IPO will be priced above the $7.2 billion valuation mark. This would signify a significant milestone for the USDC issuer and reflect positively on the company’s market standing.

### Conclusion

With the Circle IPO garnering overwhelming interest from investors and the potential for pricing to exceed expectations, the public offering is poised to make a significant impact on the financial market. Stay tuned for further updates as the company’s valuation continues to evolve.

