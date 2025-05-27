‘Circle Is Not For Sale’ Company Denies Plans for Coinbase or Ripple Buyout

## Title: Circle Denies Plans for Coinbase or Ripple Buyout

### Introduction

Circle, the USDC stablecoin issuer, has explicitly stated that it is not up for sale amidst swirling rumors of potential buyouts by Coinbase or Ripple. The company remains steadfast in its intentions to pursue an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and aims for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the near future. Let’s delve into the details of the recent developments.

### Circle’s Stand Against Acquisition

**Circle Affirms Independence**

Amid speculations within the crypto industry regarding a possible purchase, Circle firmly rejects the notion of being acquired. The stablecoin provider is resolute in its independence and strategic plans.

### Ripple’s Attempted Takeover

**$5 Billion Ripple Bid Rejected**

Reports surfaced suggesting that Ripple made a substantial bid of $5 billion to acquire Circle. However, the USDC issuer rebuffed the offer, deeming it too low and inadequate. Despite Ripple’s continued interest in striking a deal, Circle stands firm on its decision, awaiting a revised proposal from the blockchain giant.

### Future Prospects

**Focus on IPO**

While the potential acquisition talks linger, Circle remains focused on its IPO aspirations. The company is determined to move forward with its IPO plans and aims to secure a listing on the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by the end of the year.

### Conclusion

Circle’s resolute stance against a potential buyout by Coinbase or Ripple underscores its commitment to chart its own course in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. With firm plans for an upcoming IPO and listing on the NYSE, Circle remains poised for significant developments in the near future.

