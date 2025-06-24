Circle Stock Price Jumps 20% Despite Cathie Wood’s $110M CRCL Sell-Off

# Title: Circle Stock Price Surges: Insights on Cathie Wood’s CRCL Sell-Off

## Introduction

Circle stock witnessed a remarkable 20% surge in its price, reaching $300 in just three weeks post its IPO. The market reaction was intriguing, especially considering Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest selling off over 415,000 CRCL shares, equivalent to a staggering $110 million.

## Circle Stock Price Surge

On Monday, the stock price of Circle experienced a significant jump, increasing by 20% and reaching a remarkable $300 valuation. This surge reflects a notable tenfold increase from its IPO price within a mere three weeks post its Wall Street debut.

## Cathie Wood’s CRCL Sell-Off

This surge in Circle stock price occurred amidst Cathie Wood’s sell-off of 415,000 CRCL shares across three Ark Invest funds, summing up to over $110 million in total worth. Despite this substantial sell-off, the stock continued its upward trajectory.

## Conclusion

Circle’s stock price rising by 20% within a short span of time, and amidst Cathie Wood’s notable sell-off of CRCL shares, highlights the dynamic nature of the market. Investors are closely monitoring these developments, indicating a potentially exciting journey ahead for Circle and its stakeholders.