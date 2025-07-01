Circle’s USDC Used By North Korea Claims ZachXBT, US Banking License Under Threat?

# Circle’s USDC Allegedly Used by North Korea, Threatening US Banking License

## Introduction

Recently, blockchain expert ZachXBT reported that North Korea is alleged to be utilizing Circle’s USDC stablecoin, raising concerns about sanctions compliance. At the same time, Circle is in the process of seeking a US banking license after a successful IPO in June. However, these developments have put the company’s potential banking license in jeopardy. This article explores the implications of North Korea’s alleged use of USDC and its impact on Circle’s licensing prospects.

## North Korea’s Alleged Use of Circle’s USDC

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has brought attention to the possibility of North Korea leveraging Circle’s USDC, a stablecoin that has gained popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Despite sanctions against North Korea, there have been claims that the country is actively using USDC, and efforts to halt these activities appear to be minimal.

## Circle’s Pursuit of a US Banking License

Following a successful IPO earlier this year, Circle has been striving to obtain a US banking license to further solidify its position in the financial market. However, the alleged involvement of its stablecoin in activities related to sanctioned countries like North Korea has cast doubts on the company’s eligibility for this license.

## Potential Threat to Circle’s US Banking License

The reports of North Korea’s use of USDC could potentially jeopardize Circle’s efforts to secure a US banking license. Regulatory authorities are likely to scrutinize the company’s compliance measures and how it addresses the issue of prohibited use of its digital assets. Failure to demonstrate an effective compliance framework could hinder Circle’s future business prospects in the US financial sector.

## Conclusion

The purported utilization of Circle’s USDC by North Korea has raised serious concerns about compliance and regulatory oversight. As Circle strives to expand its presence in the financial industry by obtaining a US banking license, the revelations of unauthorized usage pose a significant threat to its licensing prospects. Moving forward, it is essential for Circle to enhance its compliance protocols and address the challenges associated with illicit activities involving its stablecoin.