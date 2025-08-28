CME Ethereum Futures OI Hits Record High as Tom Lee Targets 5% Supply Stake

**Introduction**

This article discusses the significant increase in open interest in CME Ethereum Futures, which has now exceeded $10 billion. The surge in institutional adoption is highlighted, along with Tom Lee’s Bitmine targeting 5% ownership of Ethereum’s supply.

**CME Ethereum Futures Open Interest Surges Past $10B**

The open interest (OI) in Ethereum Futures on the CME has recently surged, hitting a new all-time high of over $10 billion. This milestone reflects the growing interest and participation of institutional investors in the Ethereum market.

**Tom Lee Aims for 5% Supply Stake**

Renowned cryptocurrency analyst Tom Lee, through his company Bitmine, has set his sights on acquiring a significant stake in Ethereum. Lee is targeting to own 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, signaling his confidence in the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency.

**Conclusion**

The rising open interest in CME Ethereum Futures, now exceeding $10 billion, indicates the increasing involvement of institutional players in the Ethereum market. Tom Lee’s ambitious goal of acquiring 5% of Ethereum’s supply further underscores the growing confidence in the future prospects of the cryptocurrency.