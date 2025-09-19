Co-Founder Predicts $1,000 SOL Price as Solana Treasuries Skyrocket to $4B

## Introduction

The price of SOL, a cryptocurrency, is poised for a significant surge as predicted by a co-founder in light of recent developments. Solana treasuries have seen impressive growth, surpassing the $4 billion mark due to increasing institutional demand.

## Co-Founder Sets $1,000 SOL Price Target

Co-founder and crypto analyst Kaleo has set an ambitious target of $1,000 for the SOL price. This projection is based on the strong momentum observed in the market, reflecting investor confidence in Solana’s future prospects.

## Solana Treasuries Skyrocket to $4B

The surge in Solana’s corporate treasuries to over $4 billion signifies a growing interest from institutional investors in the ecosystem. This increase in valuation demonstrates a strong belief in Solana’s capabilities and potential for further growth.

## Conclusion

With a bullish outlook on the SOL price and the remarkable growth of Solana treasuries, the cryptocurrency is positioned for a bright future. The co-founder’s prediction of $1,000 as the target price showcases optimism and reinforces the positive trajectory of Solana within the digital asset landscape.