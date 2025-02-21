Coin Terminal and ZetaChain announce a new crypto hackathon

## Title: Coin Terminal and ZetaChain Host Innovative Crypto Hackathon

### Introduction

Coin Terminal, a prominent Web3 platform, has collaborated with ZetaChain (ZETA), a Layer-1 (L1) blockchain, to launch a groundbreaking crypto hackathon, aiming to foster innovation and support promising projects in the blockchain space. Read on to discover more about this exciting event.

### Coin Terminal and ZetaChain’s Crypto Hackathon

#### The AI3 Hackathon Overview

Commencing on February 20, the AI3 Hackathon kicked off with an engaging welcome session, introducing participants to the event’s framework. The event saw a tailored ZetaChain Developer Session and insightful discussions on blockchain development and effective product marketing strategies.

#### Emphasis on February 21

February 21 marked a pivotal day for the hackathon, as it concluded with the final judging round, evaluating over 35 projects that had been submitted. To ensure the event’s quality, only the most innovative teams were handpicked by Coin Terminal and ZetaChain to participate.

### The Judging Panel

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising industry experts and executives from renowned organizations such as Blockchain.com, MEXC, Gate.io, and Uphold, along with key figures from Coin Terminal, meticulously assessed the projects.

### Industry Leaders’ Involvement

MEXC, Gate.io, Uphold, and Blockchain.com lend their support as official partners, amplifying the event’s reach and impact. This collaboration signifies a collective commitment to driving AI and blockchain innovation and fostering the development of groundbreaking decentralized applications (dApps).

### Coin Terminal and ZetaChain’s Impact

In February 2025, Coin Terminal has a robust user base exceeding 521,000 and has been instrumental in funding 66 startups. Meanwhile, ZetaChain has facilitated over 167 million transactions across 4.1 million unique addresses, backed by a network of over 300 ecosystem partners.

### Conclusion

The collaboration between Coin Terminal and ZetaChain in hosting this crypto hackathon not only provides a platform for budding developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their projects but also underscores the industry’s collective commitment to advancing AI and blockchain technologies. Stay tuned for updates on the remarkable projects that emerge from this event.

[Original Source](https://www.finbold.com/coin-terminal-and-zetachain-announce-a-new-crypto-hackathon/)