Coinbase-Backed Avantis (AVNT) Surges Another 35%, Here’s Why

# Coinbase-Backed Avantis (AVNT) Surges 35%: A Promising Trend Continues

## Introduction

AVNT, the native crypto token of Avantis, a crypto and RWA perpetual DEX, has experienced a notable surge of 35% on Monday. This significant increase further propels its momentum after an impressive performance over the past week. The recent listing on major South Korean crypto exchanges has added fuel to AVNT’s growth, joining the ranks of prominent platforms like Coinbase, Binance, and Bybit.

## Avantis (AVNT) Soars 35% Following Upbit and Bithumb Listings

The trend of Avantis (AVNT) gaining substantial value has continued, with the token’s value soaring an additional 35% after being listed on Upbit and Bithumb. These listings on South Korea’s leading crypto exchanges have significantly contributed to the token’s surge, solidifying its presence and reach within the crypto market.

## The Impact of Coinbase Support on Avantis’ Growth

Coinbase’s backing of Avantis has played a crucial role in fueling its impressive run in the market. The endorsement from one of the world’s largest and most reputable crypto exchanges has instilled confidence in investors and heightened interest in AVNT. The token’s performance post-Coinbase’s support underscores the positive impact of strategic partnerships and endorsements within the crypto space.

## Conclusion

The surge of Avantis (AVNT) by 35% following its listing on major South Korean exchanges marks a significant milestone in the token’s journey. With Coinbase’s backing and increasing adoption across prominent exchanges, Avantis continues to establish itself as a notable player in the crypto market. As the industry evolves, monitoring the growth and performance of AVNT presents an insightful perspective on emerging trends and opportunities in the crypto landscape.