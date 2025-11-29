Coinbase Submits Recommendations to CFTC on Crypto Market Rules

## Title: Coinbase’s Policy Recommendations to CFTC for Crypto Market Rules

### Introduction

Coinbase recently submitted detailed policy recommendations to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as part of the agency’s review of crypto market rules. The company’s response was prompted by the CFTC’s request for feedback on the President’s Working Group Report on Digital Assets.

### Coinbase Advocates for Clarity in Crypto Market Rules

Coinbase, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency space, has underscored the importance of clear and well-defined regulations in the crypto market. In its submission to the CFTC, Coinbase emphasized the necessity for precise guidelines to govern digital asset activities effectively.

#### Recommendations Filed with the CFTC

Coinbase’s recommendations encompass a range of key areas aimed at enhancing regulatory clarity and fostering a conducive environment for innovation in the crypto industry. The company’s proactive approach towards regulatory engagement highlights its commitment to regulatory compliance and fostering responsible growth in the sector.

### Conclusion

Coinbase’s proactive advocacy for enhanced regulatory clarity through its policy recommendations to the CFTC underscores the company’s commitment to promoting a transparent and regulated cryptocurrency market. By engaging with regulatory authorities and advocating for clear rules, Coinbase aims to contribute to the development of a robust regulatory framework that supports innovation in the digital asset space.

#### Source: [CoinGape](insert URL)