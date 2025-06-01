Coinbase to Start 24/7 Futures Trading for XRP And Other Alts

# Coinbase Introduces 24/7 Futures Trading for XRP, Solana, and Cardano

## Introduction

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding its futures trading offerings to include 24/7 contracts for XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) starting from June 13. This strategic move aims to facilitate U.S. traders with compliant access to altcoin derivatives amidst the evolving regulatory environment.

## XRP, Solana, and ADA Futures Trading Now Available 24/7 on Coinbase

In an exciting development, Coinbase has broadened its 24/7 futures trading services to encompass XRP and Solana contracts in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. This move signifies Coinbase’s commitment to catering to the ever-active crypto markets, offering real-time trading opportunities to U.S. traders round-the-clock.

According to a recent announcement by Coinbase, the platform stated, “Starting June 13, we’re introducing 24/7 trading for XRP and Solana futures to provide U.S. traders with seamless access, aligning with the continuous nature of cryptocurrency markets.” This expansion of CFTC-regulated markets on a 24/7 basis is perceived as a groundbreaking development for the industry, as acknowledged by Andy Sears, the CEO of Coinbase Financial Markets.

Initially, Coinbase had limited its continuous trading feature to Bitcoin futures contracts, but with this expansion, traders can now engage in uninterrupted trading for XRP, Solana, and other altcoins on the platform.

## Conclusion

Coinbase’s decision to introduce 24/7 futures trading for XRP, Solana, and Cardano signifies a significant step towards providing a more accessible and enhanced trading experience for U.S. traders. This move not only aligns with the dynamic nature of the crypto market but also underlines Coinbase’s commitment to compliance and innovation in the cryptocurrency space.