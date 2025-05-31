Coinbase User Has No Right To Block IRS Access To Crypto Records, Says US Govt.

**Introduction**

In a recent development in the Harper Vs IRS case, the United States government has taken a stance asserting that a Coinbase user cannot obstruct the IRS from accessing his cryptocurrency records. The dispute arises from the user’s claim that the IRS unlawfully obtained his private financial information. This article delves into the details of the case, highlighting the arguments presented by both parties.

—

### US Government vs. Coinbase User in Privacy Case

In the ongoing legal battle between the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and James Harper, a Coinbase user, the US government has come out in support of the IRS’s right to access Harper’s financial records without obstruction. The case has sparked debates over privacy rights and government access to personal data.

#### Background of the Case

The crux of the matter lies in Harper’s contention that his Fourth Amendment protection extends to his financial records stored on the Coinbase platform. However, the US Solicitor General, D. John Sauer, rebutted this claim in a recent filing, asserting that Harper voluntarily shared his data with Coinbase, thereby forfeiting certain privacy protections.

#### Government’s Argument

Sauer argued that the IRS adhered to established legal procedures, including obtaining judicially approved summons, to acquire Harper’s financial information from Coinbase. The government emphasized that Coinbase’s privacy policy explicitly stated the possibility of disclosing user information to law enforcement agencies, validating the IRS’s actions.

#### Implications and Future Proceedings

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for privacy rights in the digital age, particularly concerning cryptocurrency transactions. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the arguments, the decision will influence the extent of government access to individuals’ financial data stored on online platforms like Coinbase.

**Conclusion**

The dispute between the US government and the Coinbase user underscores the complex intersection of privacy rights, digital assets, and regulatory oversight. The forthcoming ruling by the Supreme Court will shape the landscape of data privacy and government authority in the realm of cryptocurrency. Stay tuned for updates on this pivotal case.

—

By adhering to structured headings and incorporating relevant information, the article has been transformed into a well-organized and engaging piece for WordPress.