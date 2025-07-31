# CoinDCX Employee Arrested in $44M Crypto Hack, Denies Involvement

## CoinDCX Hack: Employee Detained

In a significant turn of events surrounding the $44 million CoinDCX hack, a 30-year-old employee was apprehended in connection with the incident. The employee was reportedly tricked into installing malware through a job-bait scam, leading to his arrest. Despite being detained, the engineer has vehemently denied any involvement in the cyber-attack, stating that he had no knowledge of the hack.

### The $44 Million CoinDCX Hack Investigation

The investigation into the CoinDCX hack has taken a dramatic twist with the arrest of an employee suspected to have inadvertently facilitated the cybercrime. The employee’s alleged involvement stemmed from falling victim to a job-bait scam, which led to the installation of malware impacting the platform’s security.

### Employee Denies Involvement

Despite being implicated in the hack, the employee has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was unaware of the malicious activities that occurred within CoinDCX. He denies any deliberate involvement in the cyber-attack and asserts that he was misled into unintentionally aiding the hackers.

## Conclusion

The arrest of the CoinDCX employee in the $44 million crypto hack investigation has brought fresh developments to light. As the engineer denies any participation in the cybercrime, the case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations and scrutiny. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.

