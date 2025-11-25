CoinGate shares the best Black Friday 2025 deals you can pay for with crypto

# Black Friday 2025 Crypto Deals: Unveiling CoinGate’s Top Picks

## Introduction

Black Friday 2025 is here, and if you are a crypto enthusiast looking for great deals, CoinGate has got you covered. Discover exclusive discounts and offers from top merchants that accept cryptocurrencies as payment. In this roundup by CoinGate, you will find a variety of deals spanning different categories, allowing you to make the most of your digital assets.

—

## CoinGate’s Crypto-Friendly Deals

As Black Friday 2025 kicks off, CoinGate has curated a list of the best crypto-friendly deals for savvy shoppers. These offers provide significant discounts of up to 90% from renowned merchants that welcome cryptocurrency payments. Whether you are in need of VPN services, hosting solutions, gaming products, travel bookings, or gift cards, there is something for everyone in this crypto-powered shopping extravaganza.

### Available Discounts and Categories

– **VPN Subscriptions**: Enjoy discounts of up to 87% on popular VPN services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and Ivacy.

– **Hosting and Server Plans**: Get up to 80% off when purchasing hosting and server plans from providers such as Hostinger and Cherry Servers.

– **Proxy Services**: Avail discounts on proxy services along with additional crypto promo codes.

– **Gaming and Digital Items**: Save between 10% to 80% on gaming and digital items offered by Wayland Games and MMO Provider.

– **Travel Offers**: Explore travel deals from TravelUp and Alternative Airlines, with discounts of up to 75% on flights and holiday packages.

– **Gift Cards**: Purchase gift cards from GIFQ at a discounted rate of up to 90%, valid for thousands of global brands.

### Seamless Payment Experience

With CoinGate, paying for these fantastic deals using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), USDC (USDC), Tron (TRX), and other supported assets is quick and secure. Skip the hassle of creating an account and enjoy a seamless transaction process, allowing you to make the most of Black Friday 2025.

—

## Conclusion

As more merchants embrace crypto payments, the landscape of shopping is evolving to cater to digital asset holders. CoinGate’s extensive list of verified Black Friday deals is continuously updated on their website, ensuring you never miss out on the latest offers. Make the most of this shopping season by exploring the world of crypto-friendly discounts and promotions. Happy shopping!

*Featured image via CoinGate. The post CoinGate shares the best Black Friday 2025 deals you can pay for with crypto originally appeared on Finbold.*