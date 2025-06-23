Cointelegraph and CoinMarketCap Hacked; Changpeng Zhao Issues Warning

## Title: Hack Alert: Cointelegraph and CoinMarketCap Breached! A Cautionary Note from Changpeng Zhao

The cryptocurrency industry faces heightened concerns as prominent platforms like CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph recently suffered security breaches. Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has sounded the alarm, advising users to exercise vigilance in their wallet interactions.

In response to the alarming hacking incidents targeting CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph, Changpeng Zhao, the respected figure behind Binance, has delivered a critical message to the community. Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding digital assets, Zhao’s warning resonates a sense of urgency amidst the escalating cyber threats within the crypto space.

Demonstrating a proactive stance in safeguarding the integrity of the blockchain ecosystem, Changpeng Zhao urges individuals involved in cryptocurrencies to exercise caution when establishing connections with their digital wallets. As cybercriminals continue to exploit vulnerabilities in online platforms, Zhao’s advisory serves as a timely reminder for users to remain vigilant and adopt stringent security measures to prevent potential breaches.

The recent security breaches experienced by CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph highlight the persistent threats faced by the cryptocurrency industry. Changpeng Zhao’s proactive warning underscores the importance of maintaining robust security practices to mitigate the risks associated with digital asset management. By fostering a collective ethos of vigilance and diligence, individuals can enhance the resilience of the crypto community against evolving cyber threats.

The original warning from Changpeng Zhao serves as a valuable prompt for users to prioritize security and adopt best practices in the management of their crypto holdings. Diligence and awareness are key components in safeguarding one’s assets in the dynamic landscape of digital currencies.