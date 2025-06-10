## Introduction

Inflation rates are expected to rise once more as core CPI data may show an increase in June 2025. This surge in CPI data could potentially impact the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. Experts are closely monitoring the upcoming US CPI data release on June 11 for insights into the economic landscape.

## Core CPI Forecast: Anticipated Surge

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecasted to experience a significant surge in June 2025. This rise in inflation rates could mark a turning point since January 2025, reflecting changing economic conditions.

### Impact on Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Expectations

With the anticipated increase in core CPI data, the chances for a Federal Reserve rate cut have diminished. The Federal Reserve closely considers inflation levels when determining monetary policy, and a higher-than-expected CPI could influence their decisions.

### Expert Predictions and Analysis

Experts are predicting a 2.9% increase in the May Core CPI based on the odds provided by Kalshi. This forecast underscores the potential impact of rising inflation rates on the economy and financial markets.

## Conclusion

As the core CPI forecast surges ahead of the US CPI data release on June 11, investors and policymakers are preparing for potential economic shifts. The anticipated increase in inflation rates could have implications for monetary policy decisions and market performance. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the evolving economic landscape.

The original article “Core CPI Forecast Surges Ahead US CPI Data Release On June 11” was first published on CoinGape and highlights the significance of the upcoming CPI data release in shaping economic trends.