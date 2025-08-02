COTI backs $1 trillion blockchain asset push with new TAC membership

# Title: COTI Collaborates with TAC for $1 Trillion Blockchain Asset Initiative

## Introduction

COTI, a blockchain protocol focused on privacy and operating on Ethereum (ETH), has recently become a member of the Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC). This partnership is part of a strategic effort to introduce $1 trillion worth of real-world assets (RWAs) onto public blockchains. The collaboration signifies a significant step towards bridging traditional finance with decentralized systems and promoting the adoption of tokenized assets across industries.

## COTI’s Membership in TAC

COTI’s inclusion in the Tokenized Asset Coalition was driven by its cutting-edge “Privacy-on-Demand” technology. This technology utilizes advanced cryptographic tools, such as garbled circuits, to maintain data privacy by default while ensuring audit-friendly transparency when necessary. The emphasis on privacy and security aligns with the growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies that grapple with privacy concerns hindering wider adoption.

## TAC’s Mission and Objectives

Founded with the goal of accelerating the acceptance of tokenized assets like real estate, bonds, and commodities, TAC is dedicated to promoting regulatory clarity, interoperability, and privacy within the blockchain industry. By educating and advocating for tokenization and decentralized finance, TAC aims to create a conducive environment for the seamless integration of traditional finance with emerging blockchain technologies.

## Global Initiatives by COTI

This strategic collaboration with TAC adds to COTI’s series of global initiatives. The company has a track record of working on innovative projects, such as partnering with the European Central Bank on a central bank digital currency proof-of-concept, affiliating with the Africa Tokenization Council, and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aureus.Money to incorporate its privacy technology into Hedera-based real-world asset platforms.

## Conclusion

COTI’s membership in the Tokenized Asset Coalition reinforces its commitment to advancing blockchain technology while addressing privacy challenges in an evolving digital landscape. By partnering with industry leaders and advocating for tokenized assets, COTI aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized finance. This collaboration highlights the importance of leveraging innovative solutions to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the decentralized world, paving the way for increased adoption of blockchain technology across sectors.