COTI Launches Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Suggested Dark Pool Perpetual DEX – PriveX

## Introduction

COTI, a leading layer-1 network, has recently unveiled PriveX, a dark pool perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) inspired by the vision of Chengpang “CZ” Zhao, the founder of Binance. This move aims to enhance user privacy within the trading landscape.

### COTI’s New DEX Launch

In response to CZ’s call for a more private trading platform, COTI introduced PriveX, a unique decentralized exchange built on their privacy-focused layer-1 network. The launch of PriveX underscores COTI’s commitment to providing users with enhanced privacy and security in their trading activities.

### The Vision Behind PriveX

PriveX stands as a testament to CZ’s advocacy for a dark pool perpetual DEX, a platform that prioritizes user anonymity and confidentiality. By leveraging COTI’s innovative technology, PriveX seeks to revolutionize the decentralized trading ecosystem, offering users a more secure and private trading experience.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the launch of PriveX by COTI marks a significant step towards realizing CZ’s vision for a dark pool perpetual DEX. This development not only reflects COTI’s dedication to enhancing user privacy but also signals a new era of secure and confidential trading within the cryptocurrency space. The introduction of PriveX is set to redefine the landscape of decentralized exchanges, offering traders a platform that prioritizes anonymity and security.