COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season

## Introduction

COTI has recently unveiled COTI Earn, its official loyalty platform, initiating the first season named Genesis that is presently in progress and dispersing 12.5 million COTI tokens as rewards. This innovative program differs from conventional airdrops by transforming each user interaction into Token Points (TPs), minted daily on-chain and distributed directly to user wallets.

## Unveiling COTI Earn

### Earning Rewards

Actions such as asset holding and trading, introducing new members, and participating in community activities all qualify for accumulating Token Points. COTI Earn, as stated by Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, aims to acknowledge genuine users and their contributions to the ecosystem. Its design ensures transparency, fairness, and inherent reward mechanisms, contrasting with platforms reliant on superficial metrics that are bound to become obsolete.

### Participation Process

Users can kickstart their earning journey by linking their wallets to earn.coti.io. Rewards are automatically earned by holding supported assets like wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e within the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury. Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and engaging in social channels further contribute to accumulating rewards.

### Incentives and Accessibility

Token Points, being liquid and distributed daily on-chain, are complemented by seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards, enhancing user engagement. The bridging process facilitated through Hyperlane Nexus simplifies the onboarding procedure into the COTI ecosystem, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

## Focus on Privacy Infrastructure

### Privacy-First Approach

COTI Earn’s launch underscores the project’s significance as a privacy-oriented blockchain infrastructure layer, currently accessible not only on Ethereum (ETH) but also across over 70 other chains. Leveraging garbled circuits, the system empowers on-chain private computation without compromising on performance, cost efficiency, or composability.

### Diverse Applications

COTI’s programmable privacy infrastructure caters to multiple sectors, collaborating with prominent entities for private stablecoins and payments, confidential DeFi, real-world assets, and tokenization, as well as governmental and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), establishing its foundational role in Web3.

## Conclusion

Through the introduction of COTI Earn and its innovative loyalty platform, COTI continues to lead in fostering user engagement, transparency, and privacy within the blockchain ecosystem. The program’s unique design and rewarding mechanisms not only incentivize active participation but also reflect the evolving landscape of loyalty platforms towards sustainable and equitable frameworks.

**Featured image via Shutterstock.** This post on the launch of COTI’s loyalty platform was originally published on Finbold.