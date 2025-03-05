COTI’s Africa Tokenization Council to promote AI and blockchain in Africa and Middle East

## Introducing COTI’s Africa Tokenization Council: Advancing AI and Blockchain in Africa and the Middle East

COTI, a privacy-focused Layer-2 blockchain network, has unveiled the Africa Tokenization Council, a pioneering initiative aimed at propelling the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies throughout Africa and the Middle East. This strategic move was disclosed in announcements shared with Finbold on Wednesday, March 5th.

### Africa Tokenization Council: Accelerating Innovation

In a digital economy landscape where Africa is assuming a more prominent position, the Africa Tokenization Council will serve as a dynamic platform to connect African authorities with global tokenization leaders. Through a series of symposia tailored to address regulatory frameworks, investment prospects, and other industry facets, the council is dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for AI and blockchain integration.

### Building Infrastructure for Investment in Africa and the Middle East

The Africa Tokenization Council is instrumental in reshaping industry norms and modernizing regulations within the region. By constructing the essential infrastructure to attract international investments to Africa and the Middle East, the council aims to leverage the combined GDP of over $5 trillion in Africa and the broader MENA region. With significant advancements in mobile technology, fintech, and cryptocurrency within these regions, there exists a fertile ground for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) and seamless blockchain assimilation.

### Key Players Enabling Progress

The Council comprises notable personalities such as Dr. Mansour Almalik, a distinguished petroleum engineering Ph.D. graduate from Texas A&M University, boasting extensive experience spanning over two decades. Alongside, Alaa Bishara, an entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast with a real estate background, adds valuable insights. Together with Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, and Joshua Maddox, Chief Ecosystems and Partnerships Officer, these individuals synergize to drive the council’s agenda forward.

### Championing AI and Blockchain Integration

As a pivotal member of the council, COTI plays a pivotal role in spearheading AI and blockchain adoption by offering innovative solutions such as Privacy on Demand compliance and robust data security mechanisms. COTI’s provision of scalable, high-speed privacy layers tailored specifically for AI and blockchain applications, coupled with its specialized permissioned privacy technology, addresses critical concerns surrounding RWA tokenization, including data security and regulatory adherence.

### Conclusion

The unveiling of COTI’s Africa Tokenization Council signifies a significant stride towards advancing AI and blockchain technologies across Africa and the Middle East. Through strategic collaborations and innovative solutions, the council is poised to catalyze economic growth and digital transformation within the region, paving the way for sustainable development and enhanced global partnerships.

*This post was originally published on Finbold.*