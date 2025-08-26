CR7 Meme Coin Hits $5M Market Cap Then Dumps Following $143M Rug Pull

### Introduction:

A new CR7 meme coin emerged on the Solana blockchain, seeing a rapid rise in market cap to $5 million before plummeting to zero shortly after. This abrupt turn of events comes in the wake of a significant rug pull, with $143 million at stake. Let’s delve deeper into the meteoric ascent and sudden downfall of the fake CR7 meme coin.

### Fake CR7 Meme Coin’s Rollercoaster Journey

The launch of the CR7 meme coin on the Solana blockchain initially garnered attention and investments, propelling its market cap to a notable $5 million. Investors were optimistic about the coin’s potential amidst the hype surrounding it.

### Rug Pull Plunge

Unfortunately, the promising trajectory of the CR7 meme coin took a sharp downturn as a rug pull ensued, causing its value to plummet to zero. The rug pull, amounting to a staggering $143 million, left investors reeling from substantial losses and skepticism about the authenticity of the coin.

### Conclusion:

The CR7 meme coin’s rollercoaster journey from a $5 million market cap to a sudden crash following a $143 million rug pull highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors are cautioned to exercise due diligence and caution when engaging with meme coins to avoid potential financial pitfalls.