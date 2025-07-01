Criptan partners with OpenTrade to enhance EURC and USDC yield offerings

# Enhancing EURC and USDC Yield Offerings: Criptan’s Partnership with OpenTrade

## Introduction

Criptan, a prominent Spanish fintech platform known for its digital asset services, has recently forged a strategic alliance with OpenTrade to elevate its Earn product suite. This collaboration aims to provide users with enhanced opportunities to earn passive income on their USDC and EURC holdings through cutting-edge yield products.

### Partnership Details

According to an update shared with Finbold on July 1, Criptan’s partnership with OpenTrade will introduce institutional-grade yield products to its platform, offering streamlined access for users. By leveraging OpenTrade’s USD Money Market USDC Yield and E.U. Gov Bond EURC Yield products, Criptan aims to deliver stable and predictable returns to its expanding user base.

## Strong Growth Metrics

With over 85,000 corporate and individual users in the European digital asset ecosystem, Criptan has garnered trust as a reliable leader in the industry. The company’s Earn offering has already distributed over half a million euros in user earnings and manages assets worth over $75 million since its inception.

### Addressing Market Gaps

The integration of OpenTrade’s yield products fills significant voids in the Spanish financial landscape. By offering superior returns compared to traditional banking options, the partnership provides a lucrative alternative to euro savings accounts.

## Institutional-Grade Yields

The Criptan-OpenTrade partnership promises users a unique blend of accessibility, flexibility, and stability in the Spanish market. By granting access to institutional-grade yields, the collaboration ensures simplicity, security, and enhanced user experience.

### Co-founder Statements

Jeff Handler, co-founder and CCO of OpenTrade, highlighted the partnership’s significance in bridging traditional finance and blockchain solutions. Similarly, Jorge Soriano, CEO & co-founder of Criptan, expressed optimism about democratizing access to institutional-grade investment opportunities for everyday users.

## Conclusion

The partnership between Criptan and OpenTrade signifies a groundbreaking development in the realm of digital finance in Europe. By bringing together esteemed fintech entities, this collaboration reinforces the commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative financial solutions in the region.

