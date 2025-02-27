Cronos introduces new prepaid card withdrawal features

# New Prepaid Card Withdrawal Features Unveiled by Cronos

## Introduction:

Exciting news in the crypto world as Cronos, a prominent blockchain ecosystem, introduces innovative prepaid card withdrawal features in collaboration with Crypto.com. The development promises to streamline the process of converting crypto assets to fiat currency, advancing the integration between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Discover how these new features are set to revolutionize the way users interact with their digital assets.

—

## New Cronos Prepaid Card Withdrawal Features

Cronos has recently launched new prepaid card fund withdrawal features in partnership with Crypto.com, marking a significant advancement for both platforms and the broader crypto sector. By seamlessly integrating Web3 non-custodial wallets on the Cronos Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cronos Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) with a Crypto.com prepaid card, users can effortlessly transfer funds between platforms. The innovative feature enables users to top up their Crypto.com crypto wallet directly from their Cronos EVM or Cronos zkEVM, simplifying the process with a single click.

### Key Features:

– Instant top-up from Cronos EVM or Cronos zkEVM to Crypto.com crypto wallet

– Automatic conversion of tokens not supported into USD Coin (USDC) or Ethereum (ETH)

– Convenience of seamless crypto cash-outs for users

Ken Timsit, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasized the convenience offered by this new feature, highlighting how it eliminates unnecessary wait times and steps typically associated with cashing out crypto assets. The introduction of simplified crypto off-ramping is poised to bring DeFi closer to everyday life, empowering users to hold onto their digital assets with the assurance of easy fund withdrawals at any given moment.

—

## Simplified Crypto Off-Ramping

Traditionally, converting crypto assets into fiat currency involves navigating a complex series of steps, including transfers to centralized exchanges (CEX) and bank clearances. Cronos addresses these challenges by introducing a streamlined off-ramping process that allows users to convert their crypto holdings while topping up a Crypto.com prepaid card. This feature will be accessible on both the Cronos EVM and Cronos zkEVM, cutting-edge Layer-2 (L2) networks powered by zkSync technology.

### Benefits for Ethereum Users:

The integration of Cronos zkEVM with Ethereum offers Ethereum users a direct bridge to fiat off-ramping to the Crypto.com prepaid card. With this seamless connection, users can enjoy swift and hassle-free conversions of their crypto assets, enhancing the overall user experience.

## Conclusion

The introduction of new prepaid card withdrawal features by Cronos signifies a significant step forward in simplifying crypto transaction processes and enhancing user accessibility to digital assets. By bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, Cronos continues to pave the way for a more interconnected and user-friendly crypto ecosystem. Stay tuned for further updates on how these features are reshaping the landscape of financial transactions in the digital age.