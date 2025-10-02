Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization 

## Title: Collaboration Announcement: Enhanced DeFi Opportunities with Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com

### Introduction:

In a strategic partnership geared towards expanding the DeFi lending and tokenization landscape, Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com have declared their collaboration. This development aims to introduce advanced lending and borrowing markets to the Cronos blockchain, with a vision to diversify into real-world asset tokenization.

### Cronos and Morpho Introducing New Lending Markets

#### Stablecoin Lending Markets on Cronos

As part of this collaboration, Cronos and Morpho are set to unveil stablecoin lending markets supported by wrapped assets like CDCBTC and CDCETH. Anticipated to kick off in Q4 2025, the initial vaults on Cronos will enable users to either supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, with interest rates adjusting dynamically based on supply and demand.

#### Vision for the Future: Tokenization and Institutional-grade Use Cases

Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership with Morpho, highlighting the immediate utility unlocked for users through borrowing and lending with wrapped assets. This collaboration also lays the foundation for tokenization and institutional-grade applications essential to Cronos’ long-term roadmap.

### Bringing DeFi Access to a Global Scale

#### Morpho Integration with Crypto.com

The integration of Morpho directly into the Crypto.com App and Exchange is set to broaden access to millions of global users and drive substantial on-chain activity on Cronos. The teams are exploring the possibility of using wrapped real-world assets as collateral within Morpho Vaults, aligning with their shared vision to democratize access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets.

### Conclusion:

The partnership between Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com signifies a significant advancement in the DeFi realm, promising enhanced accessibility and utility for users. By leveraging the strengths of each platform and fostering innovation in lending markets and asset tokenization, this collaboration paves the way for a more inclusive and robust DeFi ecosystem.

