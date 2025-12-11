Crypto Bill Talks Stall as Senate Democrats Push Back on Stablecoin Yield Provisions

# Title: Senate Democrats Disrupt Cryptocurrency Bill Progress Over Stablecoin Yield Provisions

The passage of the crypto market structure bill faces obstacles as Senate Democrats present their own set of provisions to be integrated into the legislation. This move is anticipated to postpone the anticipated markup of the crypto bill scheduled for this month.

## Senate Democrats Push Back On Stablecoin Provision In Crypto Bill

Senate Democrats have intervened in the progress of the cryptocurrency bill negotiations, introducing a counteroffer that incorporates specific provisions related to stablecoin yield. Their stance has triggered a pause in the advancement of the bill and raised concerns regarding potential delays in finalizing the legislative process.

The deliberations surrounding the crypto market structure bill have encountered a setback with Senate Democrats challenging the inclusion of stablecoin yield provisions. As discussions continue, the resolution of this issue will be crucial in determining the timeline for the bill’s markup and eventual enactment. Stay informed for further updates on this evolving development.