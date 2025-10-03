Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services

# Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Collaborate for Custody and Validator Services

## Introduction:

Crypto.com, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has formed a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. This partnership aims to enhance custody operations and provide validator services in the Solana ecosystem.

## Treasury Custody Solutions and Enhanced Validator Access

As part of the collaboration, SOL Strategies will integrate its high-quality validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This integration allows institutional clients to utilize Solana validator infrastructure while SOL Strategies improves its treasury management through Crypto.com Custody.

## Insights from Industry Leaders

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, emphasized the importance of secure custody solutions for companies venturing into digital asset treasuries. He expressed contentment in partnering with SOL Strategies to provide reliable treasury custody solutions and broaden the validator network for clients.

Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, highlighted the partnership as a testament to their institutional-grade Solana infrastructure offerings. By leveraging Crypto.com’s custody platform, SOL Strategies expands access to its proven validator services while optimizing treasury custody operations within the Solana ecosystem.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between Crypto.com and SOL Strategies signifies a significant step towards enhancing custody and validator services in the digital asset landscape. By combining forces, these industry leaders aim to provide secure and reliable solutions for institutional clients while fortifying their positions within the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

—

*Featured image via Shutterstock. This post was originally published on Finbold.*