Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos

## Introduction

Crypto.com Capital has recently announced a strategic investment in Moonlander, a decentralized perpetuals exchange operating on the Cronos EVM and zkEVM platforms. This collaboration aims to enhance decentralized derivatives trading and expand accessibility to high-leverage on-chain trading opportunities.

### Crypto.com Capital’s Investment in Moonlander

Crypto.com Capital, the venture arm of Crypto.com, has made a significant investment in Moonlander to enhance the decentralized derivatives trading ecosystem on Cronos. This partnership signifies a strategic move towards boosting decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations.

### Moonlander’s Unique Approach

Moonlander introduces a shared liquidity pool model, the Moonlander Liquidity Pool (MLP), which optimizes capital efficiency and minimizes slippage for traders while providing passive yield opportunities for liquidity providers. By leveraging Cronos’ dual-chain infrastructure, the platform ensures scalability and cost efficiency for all participants.

## Moonlander’s Innovative Features

### Liquidity Model and Design Strategy

At the core of Moonlander’s design is the Moonlander Liquidity Pool (MLP), designed to enhance capital efficiency and reduce slippage. This model benefits traders by offering yield paid in Cronos (CRO) and other tokens from platform fees, while real-time price feeds from PYTH oracles help prevent manipulation and abnormal liquidations.

### Social-First User Experience

In addition to trading mechanics, Moonlander emphasizes a “social-first” user experience, incorporating token-specific chat rooms, real-time leaderboards, and narrative-driven markets linked to global events and internet culture. This approach aims to enhance user engagement and foster a vibrant community within the platform.

## Expressing Commitment and Collaboration

Tommy Chan, Head of DeFi Investment at Crypto.com Capital, expressed confidence in Moonlander’s technical vision and product execution, reaffirming the commitment to support the platform’s growth and development. The investment will facilitate team expansion, platform enhancements, and marketing initiatives to attract more users and liquidity.

### Future Prospects and Growth Trajectory

With over $33 million in total value locked (TVL) and $2 billion in cumulative trading volume, Moonlander has demonstrated significant traction within the DeFi space. Co-founder Athena emphasized the strategic choice of building on Cronos for its security, speed, and engagement potential, highlighting the shared vision for advancing financial innovation on-chain.

## Conclusion

The strategic investment by Crypto.com Capital in Moonlander signifies a milestone in advancing decentralized derivatives trading on the Cronos platform. Moonlander’s innovative approach, coupled with a focus on user experience and community engagement, sets the stage for accelerating financial innovation within the DeFi ecosystem. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving growth and accessibility in decentralized finance.