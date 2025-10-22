Crypto.com launches Cash Earn, offering up to 5% APY for U.S. users

## Introduction:

Crypto.com has announced the launch of Cash Earn, a new high-yield cash feature tailored for U.S. clients. This innovative program provides an opportunity for users to earn up to 5.00% annual percentage yield (APY) on their cash balances, which will be paid in Cronos (CRO) directly within the Crypto.com app. Read on to learn more about this exciting development.

—

### Crypto.com Launches Cash Earn, Transforming Cash Holdings into High-Yield Assets

**Crypto.com** introduces Cash Earn, a game-changing feature designed to offer lucrative returns for U.S. customers seeking to optimize their cash savings. The company officially unveiled this initiative on Wednesday, October 22, which aims to revolutionize the financial landscape for users of the Crypto.com platform.

#### Green Dot Collaboration Elevates Earning Potential

Powering this innovative offering is Arc, an embedded finance platform by Green Dot, a strategic collaborator with Crypto.com. Through this partnership, Cash Earn empowers users to earn interest on cash securely held in an FDIC-insured account. This setup ensures peace of mind for customers, with balances protected through the deposit sweep program by Green Dot Bank and a network of participating FDIC-insured institutions, providing coverage of up to $5 million.

#### Unveiling a Seamless Financial Experience

Joe Anzures, the General Manager for the Americas and EVP of Payments at Crypto.com, expressed the company’s dedication to delivering a comprehensive and empowering financial technology platform. By deepening the collaboration with Green Dot, Crypto.com seeks to offer its users an industry-leading financial technology experience through the high-yield Cash Earn feature, enriching the user experience and financial opportunities.

#### Unrestricted Earning Potential with Cash Earn

One of the key highlights of Cash Earn is its flexibility and user-centric design. Users can benefit from earning yield without the constraints of a minimum balance requirement, earning caps, or a lock-up period. Additionally, seamless fund transfers through ACH via the app’s Cash Account provide customers with the freedom to grow their cash holdings while strategically planning their investments in cryptocurrencies or stocks.

#### Enhancing Banking Experience for U.S. Users

Renata Caine, the SVP and General Manager of Banking as a Service at Green Dot, emphasized that the partnership with Crypto.com extends beyond the democratization of crypto assets. The launch of Cash Earn signifies a joint effort to enhance the banking experience for U.S. users of Crypto.com, providing them with the ability to buy, sell, and utilize cryptocurrencies securely in their daily lives while earning from their holdings.

#### Conclusion:

In conclusion, Cash Earn by Crypto.com represents a significant milestone in the financial technology sector, empowering users to maximize the potential of their cash holdings through a high-yield feature. The seamless integration of banking services and cryptocurrency offerings reflects a commitment to innovation and user-centric financial solutions, making Crypto.com a leading player in the evolving landscape of digital finance.

—

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*

**Source:** [Finbold](provided)