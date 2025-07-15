Crypto.com Launches ‘Whale Basket’ Feature to Mirror Buffett-Like Investment Strategy

## Title: Crypto.com Introduces ‘Whale Basket’ for Emulating Buffett-Like Investment Approach

Crypto.com, a prominent player in the crypto exchange industry, unveils an innovative feature called the ‘Whale Basket’ within its Stocks & ETF trading platform. This new offering, currently available in the United States, empowers users to replicate the investment strategies of renowned traders. Through this game-changing initiative, Crypto.com aims to revolutionize the trading experience for its clientele.

The ‘Whale Basket’ feature provides users with a unique opportunity to follow the footsteps of legendary traders, including the renowned Warren Buffett. By enabling investors to replicate successful investment approaches, Crypto.com is revolutionizing the trading landscape and offering a gateway to potential financial success. This innovative feature underscores Crypto.com’s commitment to empowering its users with cutting-edge tools and resources.

