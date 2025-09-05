Crypto.com OTC trading services now available in the U.S.

**Introduction**

Crypto.com has rolled out its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for VIP users in the U.S., offering enhanced trading perks and support. This article explores the key features of Crypto.com’s OTC trading services and the benefits it brings to high-volume traders in the U.S.

**Crypto.com OTC Trading Services in the U.S.**

***Key Features of OTC Trading on Crypto.com***

Crypto.com’s OTC trading services in the U.S. provide VIP users with access to deep liquidity, zero-fee block trades, and 24/7 customer support. Additionally, traders can enjoy thinner spreads, zero fees regardless of trade size, and Firm Quote functionality that ensures swift trade settlement without delays.

***Staking Options Expansion***

Coinciding with the OTC trading launch, Crypto.com has expanded its staking options in the U.S. Users can now stake Toncoin (TON) and Eigenlayer (EIGEN) directly through the app, earning rewards of up to 3.9%. This new feature enables users to secure their favorite blockchains while earning passive income.

***OTC Trading Mechanics***

Over-the-counter crypto trading on Crypto.com offers a private and efficient trading experience. With the OTC Portal, clients can access customizable zero-fee quotes, while the Private OTC Desk facilitates direct communication with the trading team for personalized services. The OTC API enables seamless integration with trading systems through various protocols.

***Benefits for VIP Clients***

VIP clients on Crypto.com gain access to real-time quotes for over 500 trading pairs, including stablecoins and fiat currencies. The exchange’s OTC trading services cater to a diverse range of users, from retail traders to institutional investors, by providing a user-friendly interface and robust API integration.

**Conclusion**

Crypto.com’s introduction of OTC trading services in the U.S. elevates the trading experience for VIP users, offering enhanced liquidity, tailored support, and advanced trading tools. Coupled with the expansion of staking options, Crypto.com continues to innovate and provide comprehensive solutions for cryptocurrency traders in the American market, reinforcing its position as a leading exchange platform.

*Featured Image via Shutterstock*

Original article source: [Finbold](insert-link)