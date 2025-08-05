Crypto.com partners with Plaid for instant asset transfers

## Title: Enhanced Asset Transfers with Crypto.com and Plaid

### Introduction

Crypto.com has recently teamed up with Plaid to introduce a seamless method for users to transfer investments from various platforms while avoiding the need to sell assets and incur taxes. This innovative partnership aims to enhance the overall experience for customers and streamline the transfer process.

### Partnering for Efficiency

#### Simplified Transfer Process

Reports reveal that Crypto.com has integrated with Plaid to facilitate instant asset transfers, providing users with a convenient way to move investments without the hassle of selling securities and facing tax implications. By leveraging Plaid’s Investments Move product, users can complete brokerage account transfers swiftly, in under one minute, thus optimizing the efficiency of the transfer process.

#### Automated Data Collection

Plaid’s Investments Move product, introduced in October 2024, simplifies the data collection process required for transferring investments through the Automated Account Clearing and Transfer Service (ACATS). This technology eliminates manual inputs, reducing the chances of errors that often result in failed transfers. Brian Dammeir, Head of Payments and Financial Management at Plaid, emphasizes the significance of this automation in enhancing the user experience and minimizing transaction rejections.

### User Benefits and Features

#### Seamless Asset Transfer

Travis McGhee, Managing Director at Crypto.com, expressed excitement about the partnership with Plaid, highlighting the goal of providing users with a seamless experience when transferring brokerage accounts and assets. With the integration of Investments Move, Crypto.com ensures that users no longer need to manually input information or download brokerage statements, making asset transfers hassle-free and efficient.

#### Bonus Incentives

Through this collaboration, users stand to benefit from a lucrative 3% stock transfer bonus, further incentivizing them to utilize the platform for their asset transfer needs. This offer is currently available exclusively to Crypto.com users in the United States, enhancing the attractiveness of the service.

#### Versatile Usage

The enhanced transfer service caters to various user needs, whether setting up a new brokerage account or transferring assets to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). This flexibility ensures that users can seamlessly manage their investments without the complexities associated with traditional transfer methods.

### Conclusion

The partnership between Crypto.com and Plaid signifies a significant advancement in the realm of asset transfers, offering users a user-friendly and efficient solution. By automating processes and providing bonus incentives, the collaboration aims to enhance user experience and simplify the management of investments. This innovative approach reflects a commitment to excellence in service delivery and highlights the potential for further growth and development within the industry.

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*

*The post Crypto.com partners with Plaid for instant asset transfers appeared first on Finbold.*