Crypto ETF Issuers Urge SEC to Restore ‘First-to-File’ Rule

# Title: Push for a ‘First-to-File’ Rule Restoration: Crypto ETF Issuers Appeal to SEC

## Introduction:

In a significant move that could impact the landscape of ETF approvals, asset managers VanEck, Canary Capital, and 21shares have collectively urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reconsider the ‘First-to-File’ rule. This appeal comes as these crypto ETF issuers position themselves as frontrunners in providing institutional investors with access to various crypto assets. Explore how this request might shape the future of ETFs in the crypto market.

## Request for ‘First-to-File’ Rule Restoration by Crypto ETF Issuers:

Asset management firms VanEck, Canary Capital, and 21shares have joined forces to advocate for the reinstatement of the ‘First-to-File’ rule within the regulatory framework overseen by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This initiative holds the potential to introduce a paradigm shift in the landscape of exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals, consequently impacting the magnitude of institutional investor exposure to a diverse range of crypto assets.

## Implications on ETF Approvals:

The appeal made by these prominent crypto ETF issuers underscores their strategic positioning as pioneers in the application process for ETFs catering to the demands of institutional investors. By emphasizing the importance of the ‘First-to-File’ rule, the issuer consortium aims to influence the decision-making process at the SEC, potentially streamlining the approval timeline for crypto-related ETFs and enhancing market accessibility for these investment products.

## Conclusion:

As asset managers VanEck, Canary Capital, and 21shares advocate for the restoration of the ‘First-to-File’ rule with the SEC, the future trajectory of ETF approvals in the crypto market hangs in the balance. This collaborative effort not only reflects the competitive dynamics among crypto ETF issuers but also signifies a pivotal juncture in defining the regulatory environment governing institutional investor participation in the crypto asset space. Stay tuned to witness how this appeal unfolds and its potential implications for the evolving landscape of crypto ETFs.