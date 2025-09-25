Crypto ETF Update: Hashdex Index ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP, SOL

Introduction:

Stay updated with the latest development in the cryptocurrency world as the U.S. SEC recently approved an expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. This approval allows the inclusion of XRP and SOL tokens along with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Read on to know more about this exciting update in the realm of cryptocurrency ETFs.

### SEC Approval: Hashdex Index ETF Expands to Include XRP and SOL

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval for Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF to diversify its portfolio. This ETF, which previously focused solely on Bitcoin and Ethereum, will now encompass a broader range of tokens, including notable ones like XRP and SOL.

#### Expanding Crypto ETF Holdings

The move by the SEC greenlighting Hashdex’s expansion of its ETF holdings signifies a significant step towards increasing accessibility and diversity within the cryptocurrency investment space. By including XRP and SOL in its portfolio, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF opens up new opportunities for investors looking to participate in the crypto market.

### Benefits of Inclusion

The inclusion of XRP and SOL in the Hashdex Index ETF brings about several benefits for investors. It provides exposure to a wider range of cryptocurrencies, allowing for increased diversification and potential returns. Additionally, it reflects the growing acceptance and recognition of alternative tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum within the mainstream investment landscape.

#### CoinGape Coverage

Stay connected with CoinGape to receive the latest updates and insights on cryptocurrency ETFs and the evolving digital asset market. We continue to monitor and report on developments like Hashdex’s ETF expansion, ensuring our readers are well-informed and prepared to navigate the dynamic world of crypto investments.

Conclusion:

As the cryptocurrency space continues to evolve, the approval of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL by the SEC marks a significant milestone. This advancement not only broadens the investment options available to investors but also highlights the increasing importance of alternative tokens in the digital asset ecosystem. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on emerging trends in the cryptocurrency sector.