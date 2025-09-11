Crypto ETF Update: Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF, DOGE ETF to Launch Friday as SEC Review Ends

### Introduction:

The crypto ETF landscape is about to see some exciting developments as Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF and DOGE ETF are set to launch this Friday. After successfully navigating the SEC review process, these ETFs are ready to offer investors opportunities to diversify their portfolios in the cryptocurrency market.

### Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF and DOGE ETF Launch

Rex-Osprey’s highly anticipated crypto ETF, featuring XRP ETF, DOGE ETF, BONK ETF, TRUMP ETF, and Bitcoin ETF, is scheduled for launch this Friday. This move marks a significant step forward in bringing more traditional investment opportunities to the world of cryptocurrencies.

### SEC Review Completion

Following a thorough review process by the SEC, Rex-Osprey’s crypto ETFs have successfully cleared the 75-day window without any objections. This demonstrates the compliance and readiness of these ETFs to enter the market and provide investors with a regulated and secure investment option.

### Conclusion

As the launch of Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF and DOGE ETF approaches, investors are eagerly anticipating the new opportunities these ETFs will bring to the crypto market. With SEC approval in hand, these ETFs are positioned to offer a regulated and accessible way for investors to delve into the world of digital assets. Stay tuned for the exciting developments in the crypto ETF space as Rex-Osprey sets the stage for a new era of investment possibilities.