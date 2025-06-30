Crypto Exchange Nobitex Resumes Service After $90 Million Hack

Introduction

After being targeted in a substantial $90 million hack, Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex is gradually resuming its services with caution and enhanced security measures. The cyberattack, linked to hackers known as Gonjeshke Darande, has prompted Nobitex to take steps to strengthen its security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Nobitex Implements Enhanced Security Measures

In response to the recent hack, Nobitex has started operating again with limited services and improved security measures. The exchange has introduced restricted access exclusively for verified users to ensure a higher level of security. These measures aim to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard users’ funds and data.

Nobitex Slowly Returns to Operations

Despite the setback caused by the hack, Nobitex is slowly resuming its operations, focusing on enhancing security and gradually expanding its services. The exchange’s commitment to prioritizing user safety and the protection of assets is evident in the proactive steps taken to mitigate risks and prevent future breaches.

Conclusion

The resilience showcased by Nobitex in the aftermath of the $90 million hack is commendable, with the exchange’s strategic approach to enhancing security and resuming operations in a controlled manner. By prioritizing user protection and implementing rigorous security measures, Nobitex aims to rebuild trust and ensure a secure trading environment for its users.