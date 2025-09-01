Crypto Hacks Surge 15% in August, $91M Bitcoin Heist Leads Losses – PeckShield

## Title: August Crypto Hacks Surge by 15%: Notable $91M Bitcoin Heist

### Introduction

In the month of August, the crypto world witnessed a surge in hacks, with a total of $163 million drained from users and exchanges, as confirmed by blockchain security firm PeckShield. Among the various incidents, a significant $91 million Bitcoin heist stood out as the largest loss.

### August’s Crypto Hack Landscape

#### $91M Bitcoin Theft Tops the List

PeckShield’s data unveiled that the $91 million Bitcoin theft took the lead in August’s crypto hack incidents. This heist made up a substantial portion of the total losses incurred during the month.

#### Increase in Crypto Hacks

Compared to July, August experienced a 15% increase in crypto hacks according to PeckShield’s findings. The surge in hacking activities underscores the persistent threat faced by users and exchanges in the crypto space.

#### Major Incidents Contributing to Losses

Around 16 major incidents were identified by PeckShield as key contributors to the substantial losses observed in August. These incidents varied in scale and impact, collectively shaping the overall crypto hack landscape for the month.

### Conclusion

The surge in crypto hacks during August, highlighted by the $91 million Bitcoin heist, serves as a reminder of the importance of robust security measures in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As threats continue to evolve, vigilance and proactive security practices remain crucial in safeguarding digital assets.

