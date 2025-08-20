Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better

## Title: Insights from a Crypto Expert: Comparing Tether’s USDT and Ripple’s RLUSD

### Introduction

Bill Morgan, a prominent lawyer advocating for XRP, has raised concerns about Tether’s USDT stablecoin in comparison to Ripple’s RLUSD. This comes as Tether aims for US market expansion, appointing Bo Hines, a former executive director at the White House Crypto Council. Let’s delve into the key differences between these two stablecoins.

### Key Drawback of Tether’s USDT

Morgan highlights the issue of third-party reserves when it comes to Tether’s USDT. This has been a point of contention in the crypto community, questioning the transparency and security of Tether’s backing.

### Ripple’s RLUSD: A Better Alternative

In contrast, Ripple’s RLUSD is gaining traction as a more reliable stablecoin option. With a focus on building trust and stability, Ripple aims to offer a secure alternative to Tether’s USDT.

### The Competition in the Stablecoin Market

As Tether and Ripple compete for market share, the debate over the trustworthiness and regulatory compliance of stablecoins intensifies. Investors are increasingly looking for stable and transparent options in the volatile crypto market.

### Conclusion

In the battle of stablecoins, Tether’s USDT and Ripple’s RLUSD stand out as major contenders. While Tether faces scrutiny over its reserves, Ripple’s RLUSD emerges as a promising alternative. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, the choice between these stablecoins will ultimately depend on factors like security, transparency, and market acceptance.