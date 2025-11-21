Crypto Market Crash: $1B in Bitcoin, ETH, SOL & Top Altcoins Liquidated Ahead of Options Expiry

## Introduction

The recent crypto market crash has been making headlines, with significant losses totaling $1.35 trillion in market cap since October. In the past 24 hours alone, an additional $1 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and other major altcoins were liquidated, causing BTC to drop by 8% to $85,000 and Ethereum to tumble by 9% to sub-$2,800 levels. With options expiry looming, investors are on edge about the future of the crypto market.

### The Crypto Market Crash Continues

The ongoing crypto market crash is showing no signs of halting, as evidenced by the massive $1.35 trillion loss in overall market cap since October. The volatility has escalated further in the past 24 hours, resulting in a striking $1 billion liquidation of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP.

#### Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Plunge

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, experienced an 8% price crash, dropping to $85,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum saw a significant 9% tumble, dipping below the $2,800 mark. This sharp decline has raised concerns among investors and market participants about the stability and future prospects of the crypto market.

### Options Expiry Looms

As the crypto market grapples with unprecedented levels of liquidations and price fluctuations, the impending options expiry adds another layer of uncertainty. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation to gauge the market sentiment and determine potential outcomes in the wake of this significant event.

## Conclusion

The recent events in the crypto market, including the substantial liquidations and price crashes across major cryptocurrencies, have underscored the high levels of volatility and uncertainty in the space. With the options expiry on the horizon, market participants are bracing for potential further disruptions and are closely watching how the market will react in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates on the evolving crypto market landscape.