Crypto Market Crash: $700M Liquidated in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XPL

### Introduction:

The recent crypto market experienced a significant crash resulting in a staggering $700 million being liquidated across popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP. This article delves into the details of this market turmoil, including the impact on market cap and investor sentiment.

—

## Crypto Market Plunge: $700M Liquidated

The crypto market underwent a severe downturn on Wednesday, causing the total market cap to plummet back to $4.1 trillion, marking a decrease of more than 2.50% within the span of just 24 hours. This sudden dip sent shockwaves across the market, leading to a wave of liquidations totaling a significant $700 million.

### Market Cap Tumbles

The drastic fall in market cap left many investors reeling as they witnessed the value of their digital assets shrinking before their eyes. This downturn highlighted the volatile nature of the crypto market, showcasing how swiftly fortunes can change within this high-risk environment.

### Fear & Greed Index Plummets

Adding to the apprehension in the market, the Crypto Market Fear & Greed Index observed a sharp decline in sentiment from 70 (greed) to 60 (greed) in a single day. This sudden shift in investor emotions from a state of excessive greed to a slightly lower level underscores the uncertainty and anxiety prevalent among market participants.

### Bitcoin Struggles Amid Profit-Taking

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, faced challenges during this market crash as it lost strength amid widespread profit-taking activities. The downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price reflected the overall bearish sentiment prevailing in the market, further accentuated by the selling pressure witnessed across various altcoins like Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent crypto market crash and subsequent liquidations serve as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with investing in digital assets. The rapid fluctuations in market cap and investor sentiment underscore the need for caution and strategic decision-making in navigating the volatile crypto landscape.

—

This article originally appeared on CoinGape and sheds light on the adverse effects of the market downturn on a range of prominent cryptocurrencies, urging investors to exercise prudence and diligence in their trading activities.