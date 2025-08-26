Crypto Market Crash: BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE Tank 3-12% on Trump vs Fed Feud

## Introduction

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn, witnessing a sharp decline in the prices of major assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE). The market turmoil was triggered by escalating tensions between former US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve. This article delves into the recent crypto market crash and its implications on the digital asset landscape.

### Market Turmoil: Cryptocurrency Prices Plummet

The broader crypto market faced intense selling pressure, resulting in long liquidations exceeding $829 million. Leading cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE recorded substantial decreases ranging from 3 to 12% within a mere 24-hour period.

#### Bitcoin (BTC) Takes a Hit

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, experienced a notable decline amid the market turmoil. Investors witnessed a 3% drop in BTC’s value, signaling a challenging period for the digital asset.

#### Ethereum (ETH) Suffers Losses

Similarly, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, plunged by 5% as selling pressure mounted, reflecting the overall market downturn.

#### Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Slide

Solana and Dogecoin, two popular altcoins, also bore the brunt of the crypto market slump, with SOL and DOGE prices plummeting by 8% and 12%, respectively.

### Escalating Trump vs. Fed Feud Impact

The market volatility was exacerbated by the escalating feud between former US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve. Trump’s actions, including the dismissal of Fed officials, further fueled uncertainty and contributed to the downward spiral of cryptocurrency prices.

## Conclusion

The recent crypto market crash, marked by significant declines in BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE prices, underscores the vulnerability of the digital asset space to external factors. As tensions between political figures and financial institutions intensify, investors should exercise caution and closely monitor market developments to navigate the turbulent cryptocurrency landscape effectively. Stay informed and stay proactive to mitigate risks in the ever-evolving crypto market. Remember, volatility is an inherent characteristic of the crypto space, requiring a strategic approach to investment and risk management.