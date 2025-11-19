Crypto Market Faces New Macro Jitters Ahead of Nvidia Earnings, FOMC Minutes, NFP Jobs Data

Crypto Market Braces for Potential Selloff Amid Macro Jitters

Introduction

The crypto market is currently experiencing a turmoil as significant events loom on the horizon. Investors are on edge as they anticipate the impact of upcoming releases such as Nvidia earnings, FOMC minutes, and NFP jobs data. This uncertainty is causing Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins to pare their gains, hinting at a possible selloff.

New Macro Jitters Unsettle Crypto Market

As the week progresses, the crypto market is facing new macro jitters that are shaking investor confidence. Japan’s long-term government bond yields hitting a new high have contributed to the unease in the market. This apprehension is further exacerbated by the upcoming key events, making investors cautious about their positions in the cryptocurrency space.

Impact of Key Events on Crypto Market

The anticipation surrounding Nvidia earnings, FOMC minutes release, and Nonfarm payroll jobs data is palpable in the crypto community. These events have the potential to significantly influence market dynamics and investor sentiment in the coming days. The uncertain economic environment coupled with geopolitical factors is adding to the volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the crypto market is facing a period of heightened uncertainty and volatility as it navigates through new macro jitters and key upcoming events. Investors are advised to closely monitor developments and exercise caution in their trading decisions to mitigate risks in this unpredictable market environment.

This article was originally published on CoinGape.