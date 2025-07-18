Crypto Market Flips Microsoft (MSFT) With $4T Milestone Amid GENIUS Act, 401K Crypto Investments

## Title: Cryptocurrency Market Surpasses Microsoft Market Cap with $4 Trillion Milestone After GENIUS Act and 401K Crypto Investments

### Introduction

The cryptocurrency market has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the $4 trillion mark for the first time, rallying with a 4% increase in the past 24 hours. This surge has propelled the market ahead of tech behemoth Microsoft (MSFT), showcasing the growing dominance of digital assets. The recent implementation of regulatory acts like the GENIUS Act and the increasing trend of 401K crypto investments have contributed to this unprecedented growth.

### Crypto Market Hits $4 Trillion Milestone

The broader crypto market has experienced noteworthy growth, adding $700 billion to investors’ wealth since the start of July. This surge marks a remarkable achievement for the cryptocurrency industry, indicating a strong uptrend in market capitalization. The continuous advancements in the digital asset space have paved the way for this remarkable milestone.

### Overtaking Microsoft (MSFT)

The recent rally in the crypto market has led to the surpassing of Microsoft’s market capitalization, underscoring the increasing influence of cryptocurrencies in the financial landscape. This shift signals a significant turning point, highlighting the disruptive potential of digital assets in traditional markets.

### Regulatory Implications and Investments

The recent passing of regulatory acts such as the GENIUS Act and the rising popularity of 401K crypto investments have further bolstered the growth of the cryptocurrency market. These regulatory developments have provided a conducive environment for investors and institutions to participate in the digital asset space, driving up market valuations.

### Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market’s milestone of reaching a $4 trillion market cap signifies a pivotal moment in the industry’s evolution. With the adoption of regulatory measures and the surge in crypto investments, digital assets are gaining prominence as a formidable asset class. This achievement not only showcases the market’s resilience but also highlights the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies in the global financial landscape.