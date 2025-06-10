Crypto Market Rally: Bitcoin and Altcoins Follow Global M2 Before US CPI

Crypto Market Rally: Bitcoin and Altcoins Surge

Bitcoin Hits $109,500

The crypto market is experiencing a notable uptrend today, marked by Bitcoin (BTC) soaring by 4% to reach $109,500 levels. This surge indicates that BTC is gearing up for new record highs and potential price discovery in the near future.

Following Global M2 Money Supply

Recent data reveals a strong correlation between Bitcoin’s price movement and the global M2 money supply. Analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s trajectory could lead it to surpass $125,000 in the coming days.

Altcoins Join the Upward Trend

Not to be left behind, altcoins have also joined the rally, further strengthening the overall positive sentiment in the crypto market. This collective surge hints at a bullish market sentiment prevailing among investors and traders.

Before US CPI Data Release

Impact of US Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The crypto market rally is closely watched in anticipation of the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. Traders are monitoring how this economic indicator may influence the market trends and cryptocurrency prices in the short term.

Conclusion

The current crypto market rally, driven by the surge in Bitcoin and supported by the rise in altcoins, reflects a positive outlook among investors. With Bitcoin’s price aiming for new highs and the correlation with the M2 money supply, the market dynamics are poised for further excitement in the days to come.