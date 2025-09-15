Crypto Market Today: Expert Predicts 15-20% Correction for XRP, SOL, DOGE Amid FED Rate Cut

## Introduction

The crypto market is currently experiencing a shift in sentiment as experts anticipate a correction for popular altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE amid the upcoming FED rate cut. This article delves into the recent developments in the market and predictions by industry experts.

### Market Outlook

After a notable uptrend last week, the crypto market is now facing selling pressure in light of the impending Federal Reserve rate cut scheduled for this week. This has led to a particular focus on altcoins such as XRP, SOL, and DOGE, which are expected to undergo a correction.

### Expert Predictions

Industry analysts are forecasting a potential 15-20% drop for XRP, SOL, and DOGE in the near future. This correction is likely influenced by the overall market sentiment and the anticipation surrounding the FED rate cut.

### Impact on Market

The collective liquidations in the broader crypto market have spiked to $240 million, indicating heightened volatility and investor caution. Traders and investors are advised to closely monitor these developments and adjust their strategies accordingly.

## Conclusion

As the crypto market prepares for a potential correction, the focus remains on altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE. Expert predictions foresee a significant drop in the prices of these assets in response to the upcoming FED rate cut. Stay informed and exercise caution in your trading decisions amidst the evolving market conditions.