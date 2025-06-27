Crypto Market Volatility on Radar As Trump-Tariff 90-Day Pause To End Soon

# Crypto Market Volatility Ahead: Trump Tariff Pause Coming to an End

## Introduction

The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing selling pressure as the 90-day pause on Trump tariffs is expected to conclude in just 13 days on July 9. This impending event is causing fluctuations in the market, particularly with a $17 billion options expiry approaching. While Bitcoin remains steady at $107,500, other altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have seen declines of 2-5%.

### Market Pressure Builds Up

As the deadline for the end of the 90-day pause on Trump tariffs draws closer, the crypto market is bracing itself for potential turmoil. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation to gauge the impact it may have on cryptocurrency prices.

#### Bitcoin Holds Ground

Despite the mounting pressure, Bitcoin continues to hold firm at $107,500. The leading cryptocurrency is showing resilience in the face of market uncertainties, providing a sense of stability amidst the volatility.

### Altcoins Experience Declines

On the other hand, altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin are witnessing price dips ranging from 2% to 5%. The market sentiment towards these alternative cryptocurrencies is reflective of the overall cautious approach adopted by investors in anticipation of the tariff deadline.

## Conclusion

The impending end of the 90-day pause on Trump tariffs is casting a shadow of uncertainty over the cryptocurrency market, leading to increased volatility and selling pressure. While Bitcoin stands its ground, altcoins are experiencing price fluctuations as traders navigate the evolving market conditions. As the market remains on high alert, careful monitoring and strategic decision-making are essential to weather the storm ahead.