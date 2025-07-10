CZ Backed Yzi Labs Partners with 10X Capital to Take BNB Treasury Public

# Helping CZ Backed Yzi Labs Go Public with BNB Treasury

## Introduction:

New York-based 10x Capital has recently made a significant move by declaring its transformation into a BNB Treasury company within the United States, a development supported by Web3 investment firm YZi Labs. This decision was spurred by the optimistic outlook towards crypto regulations, particularly in the US, further fueled by the imminent passing of the CLARITY Act.

## Yzi Labs & 10X Capital Collaboration:

### Encouraging Crypto Regulations:

The upcoming CLARITY Act in the United States has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in firms like YZi Labs and 10x Capital to delve deeper into the world of digital assets.

### Strategic Partnership:

10x Capital’s shift to a BNB Treasury company signifies a strategic move aimed at broadening their scope and tapping into the potential growth opportunities within the crypto space.

### Support from Yzi Labs:

The backing from YZi Labs exemplifies a collaborative effort between the two entities to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise in navigating the crypto landscape effectively.

## Conclusion:

The partnership between CZ backed Yzi Labs and 10X Capital marks a significant milestone in the crypto ecosystem, highlighting a growing trend towards embracing digital assets. With favorable regulations on the horizon, the move to take BNB Treasury public showcases a forward-thinking approach to capitalizing on the evolving crypto market dynamics.

**Source:** [CoinGape](insert URL here)