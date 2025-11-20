CZ Not Returning to Binance Anytime Soon, Lawyer Says Amid U.S. Scrutiny

# CZ’s Return to Binance Unlikely, Lawyer Comments on U.S. Scrutiny

## Introduction

The possibility of CZ, Changpeng Zhao, returning to Binance leadership has been dismissed by his legal counsel Teresa Goody Guillén. Updates regarding CZ’s plans indicate a focus on ventures separate from the exchange amidst ongoing scrutiny in the U.S.

## CZ’s Future Plans and U.S. Scrutiny

Teresa Goody Guillén, the lawyer representing CZ, has disclosed that the former CEO is not expected to resume his position at Binance in the near future. Instead, CZ is said to be directing his attention towards ventures outside the realm of the exchange. This decision reinforces the notion that CZ’s involvement with Binance may remain minimal moving forward.

## Continued U.S. Scrutiny on Binance

Moreover, Guillén’s statements shed light on the persistent scrutiny that Binance is facing within the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange’s operations continue to be closely monitored, indicating the importance of addressing regulatory concerns to ensure compliance and stability within the market.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, CZ’s absence from Binance leadership is anticipated to be prolonged, as confirmed by his legal representative. The emphasis on ventures beyond the exchange and the ongoing U.S. scrutiny highlight the evolving dynamics within the cryptocurrency industry. Staying informed on such developments is crucial for stakeholders navigating the regulatory landscape.