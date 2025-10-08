CZ’s YZi Labs Commits $1 Billion Builder Fund As Binance Coin Surpasses XRP

## Introduction

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s YZi Labs has revealed a significant move by committing a whopping $1 billion to their Builder Fund. The primary aim of this fund is to boost the growth of the BNB ecosystem by extending support to various projects operating within the BNB Chain framework. This development coincides with the monumental achievement of Binance Coin surpassing established cryptocurrencies like XRP and Tether, solidifying its position as the third-largest digital asset by market capitalization.

### CZ’s YZi Labs Announcement

CZ’s family office, YZi Labs, has made waves in the cryptocurrency space by introducing a $1 billion Builder Fund, emphasizing their dedication to fostering the rapid expansion of the BNB ecosystem. This substantial financial commitment seeks to provide crucial resources to projects that are actively engaged in utilizing and enhancing the functionalities of the BNB Chain.

### Binance Coin Soars Past XRP

In a remarkable turn of events, Binance Coin has triumphed over industry giants like XRP and Tether, securing its spot as the third most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. This monumental achievement not only reflects the growing prominence of Binance’s native token but also underlines the significant strides made by the platform in establishing itself as a key player in the digital asset landscape.

## Conclusion

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s YZi Labs’ announcement of the $1 billion Builder Fund represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of the BNB ecosystem. As Binance Coin continues to outpace traditional contenders like XRP, the cryptocurrency community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact of this substantial investment on the growth and development of the BNB Chain projects.