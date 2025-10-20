Data Shows Bitcoin Short Squeeze Likely With Speculation of “Bullish” US CPI

## Introduction

Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining momentum amidst speculation of a potential short squeeze fueled by positive market sentiment and upcoming US CPI data. This article explores the likelihood of a Bitcoin short squeeze and the impact of bullish expectations surrounding the US CPI data release.

### Bitcoin Anticipates Short Squeeze

After encountering significant selling pressure, Bitcoin is on the cusp of a potential short squeeze to exploit liquidity on the upward trajectory. Market analysts are optimistic as they anticipate favorable outcomes following the release of the US CPI data for September, scheduled for this Friday.

### Michael Saylor’s Positive Outlook

In a separate development, Michael Saylor, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space, has implied an imminent significant purchase of Bitcoin, further fueling positive sentiment among investors and enthusiasts.

## Conclusion

As Bitcoin gears up for a potential short squeeze and market experts express bullish sentiments ahead of the US CPI data release, the cryptocurrency landscape is abuzz with anticipation and speculation. The convergence of these factors sets the stage for a dynamic and potentially lucrative period for Bitcoin investors and traders.

