DeFi on TON Gets Boost as Former Executive Launches Crypto Investment App “Inside Telegram”

# DeFi Boost on TON with Launch of Crypto Investment App “Inside Telegram”

## Introduction

A new Protocol named Affluent, built on the TON blockchain, has been unveiled to enhance Telegram’s status as a super app. The brainchild of former TON Director Justin Hyun, who now serves as the co-CEO of this innovative app, Affluent has been launched “inside Telegram”.

## Former TON Executive’s Crypto Investment App

Former TON Director Justin Hyun, now at the helm of Affluent, is confident in the potential of merging DeFi with the TON blockchain technology within Telegram. He emphasizes that Telegram’s massive user base, exceeding a billion monthly users, uniquely positions it to catalyze the growth of this new DeFi offering.

## Launching Affluent on the TON Blockchain

Affluent’s launch on the TON blockchain marks a significant development in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. Leveraging the technological prowess of TON, the app aims to provide users with innovative investment opportunities while operating seamlessly within the Telegram ecosystem.

## Combining Forces for Crypto Investment Advancements

The collaboration between former TON executive Justin Hyun and the capabilities of the TON blockchain sets the stage for transformative advancements in the crypto investment space. By introducing Affluent “inside Telegram,” users gain access to a comprehensive platform that integrates DeFi functionalities with the widespread reach of Telegram.

## Conclusion

The emergence of Affluent, a crypto investment app founded by former TON Director Justin Hyun on the TON blockchain, signals a new era for DeFi on Telegram. With a strong focus on leveraging Telegram’s extensive user base, Affluent aims to redefine crypto investment opportunities within the Telegram ecosystem. Stay tuned for exciting developments at the intersection of technology and finance!

