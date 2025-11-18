Democrats Demand Probe Into Trump-Linked WLFI Over Token Sales To Illicit Actors

## Democrats Request DOJ To Investigate Trump-Linked WLFI

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jack Reed have called for a thorough investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Treasury into World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a company connected to former President Trump. The probe aims to uncover potential ties between WLFI and illicit actors amidst allegations of selling its WLFI token to questionable entities.

### Allegations of Token Sales to Suspicious Entities

A recent report brought to light the concerning issue of WLFI allegedly engaging in token sales to entities suspected of illicit activities. Senators Warren and Reed have raised serious concerns over the possible exploitation of cryptocurrency by these suspicious actors.

### Request for Investigation by DOJ and U.S. Treasury

In response to the alarming revelations, the senators have formally requested the DOJ and the U.S. Treasury to launch a comprehensive investigation into WLFI’s activities. The scrutiny will delve into the company’s connections, transactions, and adherence to regulations in the crypto space.

## Conclusion

The call for a probe into World Liberty Financial serves as a critical step in ensuring transparency and accountability within the cryptocurrency sector. Senators Warren and Reed’s efforts underscore the importance of monitoring and regulating the industry to prevent illicit practices and safeguard investors’ interests. It remains to be seen how the investigation will unfold and what implications it may have on WLFI’s operations.